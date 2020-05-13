Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 9,750 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,969,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 97,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.23. 788,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,747. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

