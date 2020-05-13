Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1,032.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 108,400 shares during the period. Royal Gold comprises about 1.8% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Royal Gold worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 20,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Royal Gold by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

RGLD traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.19. 636,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,565. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.59 and its 200 day moving average is $110.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.81. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 77.24%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

