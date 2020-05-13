Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 2,676 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. NESTLE S A/S makes up 1.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $3,733,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 2.1% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 45,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 82.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in NESTLE S A/S by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.40. The company had a trading volume of 648,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. NESTLE S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $322.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.28.

NESTLE S A/S Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.