Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 27,472 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,472 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $234,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,579,965.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 342,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,522 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.89. 6,876,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,986,803. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $66.06.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.