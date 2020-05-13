Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter worth $1,872,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ADIDAS AG/S alerts:

ADDYY traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.50. 51,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,482. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.82. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1-year low of $87.65 and a 1-year high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, analysts expect that ADIDAS AG/S will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADDYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADIDAS AG/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADDYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY).

Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.