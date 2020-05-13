Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Director Daniel Cho Purchases 53,364 Shares

Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Director Daniel Cho bought 53,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $457,329.48.

Daniel Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pacific City Financial alerts:

On Thursday, May 7th, Daniel Cho purchased 5,909 shares of Pacific City Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $53,594.63.

Shares of Pacific City Financial stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. 60,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,397. Pacific City Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific City Financial in the third quarter valued at $905,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Pacific City Financial by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Pacific City Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific City Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific City Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific City Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pacific City Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific City Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific City Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.