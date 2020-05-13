Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.39 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

PEIX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 1,135,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pacific Ethanol has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.30.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

