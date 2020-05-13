Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Pacira Biosciences stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,669. Pacira Biosciences has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2,109.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roy Winston purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

