PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp decreased its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,565,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 802.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $40.14.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake bought 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Also, Director Paul Robert Burke purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,257.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,740 shares of company stock valued at $490,442 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PACW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

