Papp L Roy & Associates Buys 4,549 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HD. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.04.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $233.92. 1,559,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,144,216. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.32. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.