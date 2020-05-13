Papp L Roy & Associates Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Intel by 8.8% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 88,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Intel by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 305,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Vertical Group started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.87. The company had a trading volume of 575,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,670,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.56. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

