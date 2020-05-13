Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at CIBC

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target lifted by analysts at CIBC from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 83.03% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:PRRWF remained flat at $$14.75 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

