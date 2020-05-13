ParkinGo Price Down 47.8% Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 47.8% lower against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $989,074.19 and $681.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 234.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00027342 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032071 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,326.54 or 1.00436564 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000546 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00081504 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000588 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,105,351 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

