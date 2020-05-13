PAYCENT Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $30,531.27 and $63.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.02036463 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00085721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00172792 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00040116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT launched on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,880,741 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

