PCHAIN Achieves Market Cap of $3.60 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit and DEx.top. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $21,409.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042509 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.33 or 0.03546489 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031252 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001829 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,011,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,333,501 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit, DEx.top, DDEX, Bibox, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

