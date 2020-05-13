Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. Cormark also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

PBA stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,897,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,407,000 after acquiring an additional 974,365 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,794,000 after purchasing an additional 684,504 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,438,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,661,000 after acquiring an additional 231,461 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,359,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,769 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,890,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,109,000 after buying an additional 853,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.50%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.