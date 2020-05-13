Penn National Gaming (PENN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN):

5/12/2020 – Penn National Gaming was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura.

5/8/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

5/4/2020 – Penn National Gaming was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Penn National have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance is primarily due to the coronavirus outbreak in china. Owing to the outbreak, the company has withdrawn its 2020 guidance and has suspended its dividend payouts. Moreover, intense competition from various casinos, video lottery, gaming at taverns and other Internet wagering services and weather-related downturns are adding to the downside. Also heightened competition with new entries in the already high-supply market pose concerns. Notably, earning estimates for 2020 have declined over the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential.”

4/30/2020 – Penn National Gaming was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/17/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $42.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Penn National Gaming was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/3/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $42.00 to $20.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Penn National Gaming was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Penn National Gaming was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,000,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,614,440. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,349,000 after buying an additional 4,178,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 62,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,387,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,016,000 after acquiring an additional 261,937 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,535,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 273,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,496,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,250,000 after purchasing an additional 42,852 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

