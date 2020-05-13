PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 4.3% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 56,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 334,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 332,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,168,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.64 and a 200-day moving average of $134.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

