Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to $2.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $2.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. 10,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,173. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

