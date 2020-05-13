Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PHAT traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.39. 25,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,283. The company has a current ratio of 68.20, a quick ratio of 68.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $738,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

