Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Short Interest Update

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 984,700 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 827,200 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 68.20 and a current ratio of 68.20.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $738,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.