Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,518. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 104.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after buying an additional 1,188,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,569,000 after buying an additional 232,813 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,047,000 after buying an additional 134,915 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

