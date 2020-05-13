Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 184,200 Shares of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACTT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACTT) by 1,165.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,200 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.61% of Act II Global Acquisition worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Act II Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $985,000.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Act II Global Acquisition to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, March 21st.

Shares of Act II Global Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 753,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,070. Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Act II Global Acquisition Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

