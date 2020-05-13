Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 243,700 Shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:LFACU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:LFACU) by 1,166.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,700 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS LFACU remained flat at $$10.50 during trading on Wednesday. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units Company Profile

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

