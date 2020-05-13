Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 6,200 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 72.1% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.66. 110,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,721. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.55.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,190 shares of company stock worth $797,487 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Langenberg & Company cut AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

