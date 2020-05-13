Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 266,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.86% of Adesto Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Adesto Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Adesto Technologies by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $79,732.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,037.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOTS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 260,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,126. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. Adesto Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $375.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.19.

IOTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.55 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Adesto Technologies Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

