Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 50,300 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,985,000 after acquiring an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,655,000 after acquiring an additional 65,726 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,736,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,195,000 after acquiring an additional 761,119 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $36.83. 842,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,085,344. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.29. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,830,221.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

