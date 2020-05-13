Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.72. The stock had a trading volume of 641,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,073. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.54. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $506.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $603,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,205.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,195. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

