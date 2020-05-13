Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $261,973,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,805,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,671 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,748,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 111,608.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,524 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,629,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,335,000 after buying an additional 920,321 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. Barclays dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.22. 1,767,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,403. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average of $79.67. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In related news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 18,018 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,441,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,727.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

