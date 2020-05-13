Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Stake in Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 2.57% of Postal Realty Trust worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 183,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,321,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 3,300 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $52,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,516.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 17,423 shares of company stock valued at $228,921.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

NYSE PSTL traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,499. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.