Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.75.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $3,801,376.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,415.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,252 shares of company stock valued at $35,286,838. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.82. 2,806,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,341. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.35 and a 200 day moving average of $113.07. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -139.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

