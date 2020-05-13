Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $9,033,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 9,738.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 268,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,459,000 after buying an additional 42,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.88. 43,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.18.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.07.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

