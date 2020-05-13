Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 960.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,600 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. 12,156,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,074,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.97. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

