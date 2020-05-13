Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK) by 1,163.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,300 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 1.12% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SSPK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,783. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

In other Thunder Bridge Acquisition II news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $741,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Profile

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

