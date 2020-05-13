Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) by 1,160.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,100 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in South Mountain Merger were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMCU remained flat at $$10.60 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. South Mountain Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

South Mountain Merger Company Profile

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

