Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $2.77 Million Holdings in LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFNSU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFNSU) by 1,167.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,300 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in LGL Systems Acquisition were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition in the first quarter worth $504,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,138,000.

Shares of DFNSU stock remained flat at $$10.29 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26. LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

LGL Systems Acquisition Company Profile

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on companies in the aerospace, defense, and communications industries.

