Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $3.29 Million Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,755,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,034,000 after buying an additional 3,165,853 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,418,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,879,000 after buying an additional 2,857,395 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,001,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,565,000 after buying an additional 1,836,905 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,719,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,346,000 after buying an additional 1,092,587 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,559,000 after purchasing an additional 750,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.28. 328,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.08. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 15,555.52% and a net margin of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.