Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $4.42 Million Position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,500 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.12% of Nomad Foods worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 826.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of NOMD stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 72,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Nomad Foods Ltd has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $23.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $682.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.04 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

