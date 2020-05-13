Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Holdings in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) by 3,191.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,500 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 1.58% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 905,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 697,443 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,643,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,904,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 776,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 29,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,470. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A Profile

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

