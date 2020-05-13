Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Holdings in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 1.39% of MDC Partners worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MDC Partners by 559.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in MDC Partners by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 28,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in MDC Partners by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 18,179 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky purchased 21,497 shares of MDC Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $41,274.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 25,000 shares of MDC Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 139,200 shares of company stock worth $203,818 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDCA traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,496. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $93.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.70. MDC Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.44.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.98 million for the quarter.

MDC Partners Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

