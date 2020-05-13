Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.10% of Q2 worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,492,000. Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in shares of Q2 by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,063,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,232,000 after purchasing an additional 487,512 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after purchasing an additional 425,045 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Q2 by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 546,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 244,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Q2 by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 694,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,273,000 after purchasing an additional 154,026 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Q2 from $93.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Q2 from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Q2 stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.74. 132,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,463. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kim Rutledge sold 7,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $540,866.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $154,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 408,685 shares of company stock valued at $27,155,920. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

