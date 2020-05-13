Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $1.02 Million in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 24.2% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 5.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

In related news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRC traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,083. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $117.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.