Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $1.50 Million in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

SITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

SITE traded down $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $119.42.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $459.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.84 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.51%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $1,130,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,924.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total value of $1,533,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,915,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,797 over the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

