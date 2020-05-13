Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $2.25 Million in Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 218,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.61% of Alberton Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of CFFA remained flat at $$10.32 during midday trading on Wednesday. Alberton Acquisition Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

About Alberton Acquisition

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

