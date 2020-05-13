Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $3.71 Million in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Crown by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

CCK traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 128,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,067. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCK. Goldman Sachs Group raised Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

