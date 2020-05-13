Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $4.46 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $18.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $576.31. The company had a trading volume of 82,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,292. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $581.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $518.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $492.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.32.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,813.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,625 shares of company stock valued at $19,909,935. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

