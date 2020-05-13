Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total value of $1,191,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,583 shares of company stock valued at $14,294,469. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BR stock traded down $4.68 on Wednesday, reaching $113.17. 464,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,032. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

