Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 33.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

SYNH traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 37,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,511. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.79. Syneos Health Inc has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs bought 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $130,610.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 63,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,424.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $178,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $796,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

