Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 106,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,337. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.