Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 198,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.23% of Delphi Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

DLPH stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. 233,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,197. Delphi Technologies PLC has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

